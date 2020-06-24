Nandini Rai Opens Up About Tackling Depression, Says 'I Fought My Way Back To Be A Winner'

South Indian actor Nandini Rai, who has been part of movies like Maaya, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, and Sivaranjani, in a recent media interview with an online portal, revealed that she suffered from depression after her film Mosagallaku Mosagadu (2015) failed at the box office. She added that she got suicidal thoughts initially, but with counselling and psychiatric help, the actor revealed that she is better now. Besides the medical treatment, Nandini Rai believed that her inner urge to fight back depression helped her sail through tough times successfully.

She also revealed in the interview that she made a few lifestyle changes like adopting pets, sharing her problems with her parents and diverting her attention to fitness, which helped her also helped her tackle depression successfully. An MBA graduate from London University, Nandini Rai started her acting career in 2011 with a Hindi film. Nandini Rai, who has always dreamt of a thriving acting career, could not achieve success through her movie career.

However, Nandini Rai's participation in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 brought her to the limelight. She was one of the most popular contestants of the reality show. Nandini Reddy, who will soon make her Malayalam movie debut, talked about how she slipped in depression in the interview.

Nandini Rai in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2:

Nandini Rai shares her fight against depression

In the same media interview, Nandini Rai revealed that her movie career led to depression. Nandini said although she had a great start and had a few promising projects in her kitty, their box office failure affected her mental health. During her two-year-long fight against depression, Nandini Rai revealed that she spent many sleepless nights where she used to worry about her career among others, and also had suicidal thoughts. However, the actor's stern decision to seek medical assistance helped her come out of depression successfully.

On the work front, Nandini Rai will soon make her Malayalam movie debut with Prashanth Murali's Lalbagh. The movie touted to be a crime-thriller stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead, while actors like Rahul Madhav, Nandini Rai, and Sijoy Varghese essay pivotal roles. The forthcoming movie is produced by Raj Zacharias under his production banner.

