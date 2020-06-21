Deepika Padukone's Off-screen Work To Raise Awareness About Mental Health

Deepika Padukone, the famous actor and style icon of Bollywood is also known for her off-screen work. Deepika Padukone has made a remarkable career in acting and has established herself very perfectly in the Bollywood industry. Deepika Padukone. apart from her splendid characters, is also known for her impressive philanthropic work off-screen. The actor's helping nature and famous foundation "Live, Love Laugh" is a huge inspiration for most of her fans and other actors of the Bollywood industry.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation of Deepika Padukone

While Deepika Padukone was delivering her acceptance speech during the “Crystal Award” ceremony at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 20, 2020, she noted that disgrace and lack of awareness surrounding mental illness can make it tough for victims to reach out. In India, a predictable 7.5 per cent of the population suffers from various kinds of mental illness, such as anxiety and depression and this number is according to the World Health Organisation. Yet proper treatment and other requirements for these mental health victims stay limited.

And this situation, where there were very limited mental health organizations that offer proper treatment to such people, had inspired Deepika Padukone to set up the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation in the year 2015 to support these mental health victims. This charity foundation of Deepika Padukone targets to spread awareness of mental health issues. This foundation had launched India’s first national campaign, which is also working to help the people suffering from mental health problems reach diagnoses. With the help of this foundation, she encouraged potential victims or mental health issues to seek help for themselves.

She also added to her speech and said, “The toughest part in the journey for me was not understanding what I was feeling”. Deepika Padukone also said that “Just having the diagnoses in itself felt like a massive relief.” Deepika Padukone visited this WEF meeting, which was a gathering of global business leaders and policymakers. And at that meeting, she was honoured with the 2020 Crystal Award for her contributions to mental health awareness. In the year 2018, Deepika Padukone was titled among the 100 most influential people of the year by the Time magazines. Here is her acceptance speech to watch.

