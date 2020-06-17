Netri Trivedi Sheds Light On Mental Health After Sudden Demise Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Netri Trivedi, who is widely known for her work in Gujarati cinema, took to Instagram to share a very touching video. The video she shared focused on the importance of seeking help. Here is what the actor had to say about mental health and how crucial it is to reach out for help.

Netri Trivedi on the importance of seeking help

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left the fans, actors and everyone in the film industry shocked. His alleged suicide has led to several talks on mental health, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Many people are focusing on the importance of reaching out for help. Netri Trivedi also had a conversation regarding the importance of reaching out for help. The actor shared a video on her Instagram. She shared that Sushant Singh Rajput's demise urged her to speak on the issue.

Netri Trivedi shared that everyone has been watching and reading about what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that everyone can only imagine what the person must have gone through to take such a decision. She said that as kids, everyone is taught to consume healthy food in order to stay physically fit, healthy and strong. But, she said, people should also focus on mental health.

The actor said that the way everyone does not hesitate to visit the doctor when fallen sick or talk to someone about physical weakness, in the same manner, one should not hesitate to talk about mental illness. She shared that talking to some professional doctors regarding mental health should be normalised.

She also shared that one should not dismiss the ones who want to talk about mental illness or mental health. Netri Trivedi further explained that listening to people can help save their lives.

Netri Trivedi is known for being a part of several Gujarati films. The actor kickstarted her career in acting in the year 2015. She made her debut with Chhello Divas: A New Beginning, a coming-of-age comedy-drama flick. Netri Trivedi is also known for her performances in other flicks. She also appeared in Shu Thayu?, which got released in the year 2018 and Armaan: Story of a Storyteller, which got released in 2017.

