Nani And Shraddha Srinath Celebrate One Year Of 'Jersey' With An Emotional Post

Nani took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to reveal that his sports drama- Jersey has completed one year since its release in 2019. Jersey, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, narrates the heart-wrenching love story of Arjun and Sarah. On the occasion of Jersey's one-year completion, Nani wrote: "నువ్వు చెప్పు...ఆడనా... వద్దా... #1YearForClassicJersey. Will stay in our hearts for a 100 more :)" (sic).

Meanwhile, Nani's co-star Shraddha Srinath took to social media to pen an emotional post. She talked about how Jersey impacted her as a person and also talked about how she is in awe with Arjun and Sarah's love story. With the social media post, Shraddha also shared a picture from the sets of Jersey, where she is seen rehearsing her lines.

Jersey, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, narrates the tale of Arjun, who desires to play cricket for Team India. However, his dreams are shattered due to some uncertain situations. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, released on April 19, 2019, managed to impress the critics and the audiences alike, making it one of the most-loved Telugu movies of last year. Interestingly, Jersey is being made in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur reprising Nani and Shraddha Srinath's roles respectively.

What's next for Nani and Shraddha Srinath?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani will be seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti's V. The movie, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, is touted to be an action-thriller. The movie that is currently in the last leg of shooting, will resume its schedule soon after the lockdown ends.

On the other hand, Nani's co-star Shraddha Srinath has a slew of movies up for release. She will be seen in Anandan M.S's Chakra, Anup Bhandari's Phantom, and Dhilip Kumar's Maara. All of the abovementioned movies are expected to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

