Nani’s Son Arjun's Message To Stay At Home Amid COVID-19 Will Melt Your Heart; See Video

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many actors are quarantining inside their homes. These actors have also urged fans to do the same and help to contain the spread of the virus. Telugu actor Nani shared a video on his social media where his son Arjun had a special message to deliver.

Nani’s son Arjun urges fans to stay indoors

Recently, South Indian actor Nani took to social media to share an adorable video of his son with his fans. In the video, his son Arjun can be seen looking outside the window and asking people to stay indoors. At the end of the video, he also added “Coronavirus go”. This video has become popular on social media. The actor shared the video by mentioning in the caption that his son “Junnu” has a special message for his fans.

Check out Nani’s son's video here:

Nani shared a picture with Wilson from the 2000 hit film, Cast Away. In the film, Wilson is the name of the volleyball in the film. The ball plays the role of Tom Hanks’ character's only friend throughout the film when he is lost on an island.

On the work front, Nani will be next seen in Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s V. The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. The movie will also have Nani in the role of the antagonist for the first time.

