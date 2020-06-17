Nani Starrer 'Gentleman' Completes 4 Years; Fans Trend #4yearsofgentleman

With his natural and raw performances in all of his films, actor Nani has always managed to win the hearts of the audience. The actor, who is one of the most prolific actors in the south film industry, enjoys a massive fan following in the Telugu states. Nani's devoted fans took the internet by storm when they started trending the hashtag #4YearsForGentleman on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, fans went all out to share pictures, videos, and several posts of the film. They seemed very happy and excited as they film completed four long years. One of them wrote, “Congratulations @NameisNani anna and Entire Team For Completing Four Years For " Gentleman " Movie.” While the other one wrote, “#4YearsForGentleman @NameisNani @Surbhiactress loved both acting, songs, scenes n music, direction, Nani acting unbelievable as #Jai, Especially fall in love with @i_nivethathomas acting.” Check out a few more comments below.

About the film

Fans celebrated the completion of 4 years after Nani's Gentleman was released, which is considered one of his career's biggest hits. The film Gentleman released on June 17, 2016. The movie revolves around the story of two women, Aishwarya and Catherine. Catherine and Aishwarya, co-passengers on the flight, becoming friends and sharing their love stories. Catherine is shocked to learn that Aishwarya's fiance resembles the man she's dating.

Nani was seen in dual roles and he did complete justice to the characters. Gentleman, who was bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner, has Mani Sharma 's music and PG Vinda's filmmaking. The film was helmed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna and also starred Nivetha Thomas, Surbhi, Srinivas Avasarala, Tanikella Bharani, Pragathi, Sreemukhi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh and Rama Prabha in crucial roles. Check out the trailer below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Vikram K. Kumar’s Gang Leader alongside Sukumara and Lakshmi in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a leader of the gang of five women belonging to different age groups, helping them to plot revenge. The film also received praise from fans and viewers of its acting and storyline. The actor will next be seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s V alongside Sudheer Babu Posani and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles.

