Nani's 'Gentleman' Completes 4 Years, Fans Share Stills From The Film To Celebrate

Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, Gentleman hit the screen on June 17, 2016. The film starred Nani, Nivetha Thomas, Vennela Kishore and Surabhi Puranik in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Catherine who finds herself caught up in a web of lies when she finds out that the fiance of her friend Aishwarya may not be as much of a gentleman as he seems.

4 years of Gentleman: See the trailer here

As the film completes 4 years, fans have been trending the hashtag 4 Years of Gentleman on social media. They are actively sharing their favourite stills of Nani and other actors from the film. Fans were mostly thrilled by Nani's double role in the film and loved the way he acted out both his roles.

Take a look at a few stills shared by fans

Nani's Gentleman was released in over 700 screens globally. The film opened up to a positive response from the crowd and critics. The film was highly praised for its star cast, narration, and the background score. The film was a hit with the crowd and made about ₹326 million worldwide. Nani's film received huge popularity and was remade into a Bengali film titled Villain two years later.

The film garnered positive responses from all over with most reviews rating it over 3.5 stars. The film's popularity turned out to be a great thing for director Mohan Krishna Indraganti fans. The director's earlier film Bandipotu did not do well at the Box Office and he totally won hearts with Gentleman.

In the film, when Catherine and Aishwarya reach Hyderabad, Catherine is shocked to discover that he looks just like her boyfriend. The film then picks up pace as the audience begins to wonder if Nani has a double role or is he playing the girls. The director cleverly maintains the film's tempo with the audience constantly wondering if Nani is the villain or the hero of the story. Though the first half focuses a bit on romance, it quickly picks up momentum after the interval.

The movie's cast was also highly praised for their performances. Though Nani is already a popular actor, this film showcased his capabilities on a different level. Nivetha Thomas also pulls off her character really well and Surabhi definitely fits the part. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

