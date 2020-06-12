'Amita Ka Amit' Actor Jagesh Mukati Passes Away; Chandani Bhagwanani Says 'he Was A Gem'

Chandani Bhagwanani expressed her shock over the news of Jagesh Mukati's demise. Chandani, who played Jagesh Mukati's daughter in the show Amita Ka Amit, expressed her remorse by saying that the actor loved her just like a father. Actor Jagesh Mukati passed away on June 10 due to problems with his breathing.

Jagesh Mukati was seen in popular TV shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh. The actor was in the hospital since a couple of days as he was having trouble with his breathing. The actor already had asthma and had to be put on a ventilator. Many actors have paid tribute to the fun-loving actor and Chandani Bhagwanani is one of them.

'He was gem of a person', says Chandani

Chandani Bhagwanani said that her bond with Jagesh Mukati was as real as shown on the show. As the actor is left heartbroken due to the untimely death, she recently posted a story about her grief over the whole situation, on Instagram. The actor wrote that she was extremely shaken up after hearing the news and couldn't believe it had happened. She continued by writing that Jagesh Mukati was a gem and a wonderful actor. Finally, the actor added - You loved me no less than a father. It breaks my heart to accept this. I miss you forever papa, that’s what you will always be for me. May your soul rest in peace.

Picture Credit: Chandani Bhagwanani's Instagram

The two actors were seen together on the show Amita ka Amit. The show revolves around a couple, Amita and Amit, and their challenges in daily life. What should be a blissful married life turns around in twists and turns with new challenges.

Many others have also shared their remorse on Jagesh Mukati's death. Actor Ambika Ranjankar, who had also previously worked with the actor, shared a picture of him on social media. She captioned the picture - 'Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon... May your soul attain sadgati.. Shanti.. Jagesh you'll be missed, dear friend.' Many fans and supporters of the actor also commented their grief over the actor's demise in the comment sections.

Picture Credit: Chandani Bhagwanani and Jagesh Mukati's Instagram

