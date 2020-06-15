RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sapna Bhavnani Slams Bollywood, Says 'no One Is Your Friend'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment. The Mumbai Police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. It has been reported that a suicide note was not found at his apartment. Former Bigg Boss contestant and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has called out Bollywood celebrities who have posted heartfelt messages after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sapna Bhavnani slams Bollywood

Sapna Bhavnani took to her social media and revealed that everyone in Bollywood knew that Sushant Singh Rajput was going through a hard time. She added that no one offered to help when he was struggling. She claims that posting heartfelt messages for the actor after his demise is ''shallow''. Sapna Bhavnani in the post mentioned that no one in Bollywood is a friend.

In the social media post, Sapna Bhavnani wrote, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP.” [sic]

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many Bollywood celebrities, as well as television personalities, took to their social media to express grief and shock. Sushant Singh Rajput started off his career as a television actor and hence had many friends in the television fraternity as well. Many celebrities have stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to them.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared official statement

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

