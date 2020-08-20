Nani Teases A Big Announcement About His Next Film 'V'; Hints At An OTT Release

South Indian actor Nani recently teased a big announcement on his social media handle about his upcoming film V with Aditi Rao Hydari. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nani shared an intriguing video about V, hinting at its OTT release. Watch the video:

Nani teases a big announcement

In the video, actor Nani promises his fans that the excitement of watching the film on the release of its first day will be back and fans will have the same exciting theatre feel in the comfort of their homes. Adding to the same, Nani mentioned in the video that he misses the ‘nervousness and the tension’ before the film’s release, which will come back with the announcement promised. With the video shared, Nani wrote: ‘Tomorrow 😊’.

Also Read | BTS Member V's 'Knightly' Selfie Earns Him Fastest Two Million Likes On Twitter

Soon after the actor posted the video on his social media handles, fans started guessing if Nani meant that his next film will directly go for an OTT platform, skipping theatrical release. Some fans also expressed their disappointment of not being able to watch the movie in theatres. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news:

Also Read | Fortnite Skins: List Of The Most Popular Outfits In The Battle Royale

Amazon prime 👍❤️, But I Don't Have Account 😇 how can I watch it sir 🙏 maadi middle class Anna 👍 50rs ki front row lo chusevallamu theater lo 😇👍 adi vere idi vere ,No kick 🙏🤗 — Laxman 💙 (@urstruly_laxma) August 19, 2020

Very very disappointing Nani Garu 😭.



We want to experience this action thriller on big screen with whistles & papers. But you disappointed us very much. 😭😭#NaniDisappointedFans — Anubavinchu Raja (@AryaStarkLove) August 19, 2020

Also Read | 'Not World's First': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Rejects Russia's Sputnik-V COVID Vaccine Claim

All about V

V is an upcoming Telugu film, which is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, V stars actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the leading roles. The upcoming movie is said to be a crime drama and is Nani's 25th film, in which the actor will be seen portraying an antagonist for the first time in his career. The film was slated to be released in March, however, it was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government of India.

Also Read | BTS Member V's 'Knightly' Selfie Earns Him Fastest Two Million Likes On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.