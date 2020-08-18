BTS Member V's 'Knightly' Selfie Earns Him Fastest Two Million Likes On Twitter

Korean pop juggernaut BTS made an appearance recently on I-Landers which is the band’s representative agency BigHit’s survival program. During the show, BTS’s Suga and Jimin reiterated on the words that V, whose birth name is Kim Tae Hyung, is both smart and handsome. The words of the two idols were acknowledged by the fandom instantly. After the episode, in a short period of time, BTS’V shared a selfie of himself from one of the instances of getting his hair done. In the selfie, as per fans, he is looking dapper like a ‘Knight’.

Kim Taehyung's Twitter rendezvous

BTS’ V is dressed up in a grey and black jacket with a layered T-shirt. According to many fans, V was looking like a ‘beautiful prince’ in the selfie. Taehyung who is a keen adorer of mullets as evident in the Fake Love era was donning a mulet in the picture as well. He kept a straight face in the selfie, which received instant reactions from fans. He shared the picture with the caption, “Hi Army!” and the picture received over two million likes in a matter of record hours, as per reports. His picture received the aforementioned likes in 9hrs 52 minutes.

Check out Kim Taehyung's Twitter post-

BTS’V is second to Barack Obama in receiving over two million likes. However, he has received the number of likes for several of his tweets in the past as well. Apart from this, Taehyung has become the third artist to achieve one million likes in record time after Harry Styles and BTS themselves. The K-idol had recently shared a picture of the poster of DYNAMITE which ended up receiving over five million likes as per Twitter reports. BTS’V’s social media achievements helped him earn the title #SNSKingTaehyung. Fans lauded his efforts through social media posts.

Check out how fans reacted to Kim Taehyung's Twitter post

Call me old fashioned but i will cook for my husband, wash his clothes, give birth to his children, stay in home and be the good wife that i should be — サンジ⁷ 𖧵☠️🏴❌ (@DeIicatekth) August 16, 2020

how can I be so nervous but LOOK AT YOUR HAIR U LOOK LIKE A BEAUTIFUL PRINCE pic.twitter.com/HJJPrcZklJ — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) August 16, 2020

Yeah! KIM TAEHYUNG BTS WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/4mUqcsSmap — daniela⁷;🌨 (@chocolatewingx) August 16, 2020

On the professional front BTS’V’s single OST for Itaewon Class that is Sweet Night has also achieved the number one on iTunes Top Songs chart in 105 countries which broke Adele's records. He is reportedly working on a mix-tape as well, which will release later this year. The singer revealed the details during a live stream of the group recently.

