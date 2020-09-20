Nayanthara And Suriya Starrers That Are Must Watch For Their Fans

Nayanthara and Suriya are two very popular names in the South Indian movie industry. The on-screen chemistry of the two actors are loved by the audience and the two have often impressed their fans with their great performances. Here are the times when Nayanthara shared screen space with Suriya. Read further ahead.

Also Read | Nayanthara's Popular Telugu Movies That Are A Must-watch For All Her Fans; See List

Nayanthara and Suriya movies together

Ghajini (2005)

Ghajini is a Tamil language action thriller drama movie, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie is inspired from the 2000 movie Memento and the 1951 movie Happy Go Lovely and cast Nayanthara, Suriya, Asin, Pradeep Rawat, and Riyaz Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a rich and successful businessperson who is detected with anterograde amnesia after a violent encounter where the villain killed his love interest. The man tries to avenge the killing with the aid of Polaroid Instant camera photographs, permanent tattoos on his body and the help of a medical college student. The movie was remade in the Hindi language with the same name in 2008, casting Asin, Jiah Khan, and Aamir Khan as the lead characters.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Thala Ajith Movies Together That Fans Should Watch; Check Out The List

Aadhavan (2009)

Aadhavan is a Tamil language action comedy movie, directed by KS Ravikumar. The movie cast Nayanthara, Suriya, Bharath Murali, Vadivelu, Anand Babu, Ramesh Khanna, B. Saroja Devi, Rahul Dev, and Sayaji Shinde as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a sharpshooter who is hired by the villain to kill the magistrate because he is all set to reveal a list of culprits involved in a huge organ racket. The movie was dubbed in the Hindi language as Dildaar: The Arya in 2011 and in the Telugu language as Ghatikudu. The movie was remade in the Bengali language as Shikari, starring Shakib Khan.

Also Read | Nayanthara's Popular Telugu Movies That Are A Must-watch For All Her Fans; See List

Massu Engira Masilamani (2015)

Massu Engira Masilamani is a Tamil language action comedy horror thriller drama, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie cast Nayanthara, Suriya, Parthiban, Samuthirakani, Premji, and Pranitha Subhash as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who finds himself being able to communicate with the dead after a life-threatening accident. A Telugu dubbed version of the movie, titled Rakshasudu was released simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie was remade in the Bengali language as Naqaab.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Thala Ajith Movies Together That Fans Should Watch; Check Out The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.