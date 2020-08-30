Nayanthara's Popular Telugu Movies That Are A Must-watch For All Her Fans; See List

Nayanthara is a very well-known Indian actor who is predominantly recognised for her works in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. She is also the only South Indian female actor to have made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Here are some of her best Telugu movies that are a must-watch for the fans. Read further ahead.

Nayanthara’s Telugu movies that are a must-watch

Lakshmi (2006)

Lakshmi is one of the best films out of all of Nayanthara’s Telugu movies. The action drama is directed by V.V. Vinayak. The movie cast Nayanthara, Venkatesh, and Charmme Kaur as the lead characters. The movie was also dubbed into the Hindi and Tamil language, under the same title. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Lakshmi Narayana, who is the MD of Lakshmi Group of Companies and how he keeps the perfect balance between family and business.

Boss (2006)

Boss is another great addition to all of Nayanthara’s Telugu movie list. The romantic action movie is directed by V.N. Aditya. The movie cast Nayanthara, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Poonam Bajwa, and Shriyan Saran as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around SRK and Anuradha who both think they are perfect for the job that has an opening of only one person.

Yogi (2007)

Yogi is a must-watch movie out of all of Nayanthara’s Telugu movies. The action-drama movie is directed by V. V. Vinayak. The movie cast Nayanthara, Prabhas, Ali, Subbaraju, Pradeep Rawat, Sharada, and Kota Srinivasa Rao as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the spoilt-brat, Eeshwar Chandra Prasad who is forced to go find a job in the city and earn some money after his father dies.

Dubai Seenu (2007)

Another popular Nayanthara’s Telugu movie is Dubai Seenu. The action-comedy is directed by Srinu Vaitla. The movie cast Nayanthara and Ravi Teja as the lead characters. The movie was remade in Kannada, under the title of Dubai Babu and was even dubbed in Tamil, under the title of Dubai Rani. The plot of the film revolves around Seenu and his friends who come to Mumbai to try their luck and earn some money, but unfortunately get cheated upon by a fraudster named Bommakanti Nagalingam.

Tulasi (2007)

Tulasi is one of the most critically acclaimed Nayanthara’s movies. The action movie is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The movie cast Nayanthara and Venkatesh as the lead characters. The movie was later dubbed in the Malayalam language with the same title. The plot of the film revolves around the obstacles faced by the two characters to finally achieve their love story.

Nayanthara’s Telugu movies also include Salute (2008), Anjaneyulu, (2009), Adhurs (2010), Simha (2010), Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum (2012), Greeku Veerudu (2013), Anaamika (2014), Babu Bangaram (2016) and Jai Simha (2018). She also appeared in a cameo role in 2008 released Kathanayakudu. Nayanthara’s last Telugu movie was a historical action film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

