Nayanthara And Thala Ajith Movies Together That Fans Should Watch; Check Out The List

Nayanthara and Thala Ajith are two very popular names in the South Indian movie industry. The on-screen chemistry of the two actors are loved by the audience. Nayanthara's movies and Thala Ajith's movies have often been praised by their fans for their great performances. Here are the times when Nayanthara shared screen space with Thala Ajith. Read further ahead.

Nayanthara and Thala Ajith's movies together

Billa (2007)

Billa is a Tamil language, action thriller movie, directed by Vishnuvardhan. The movie cast Thala Ajith playing double roles, opposite Nayanthara and Namitha as the female lead characters. The movie also cast Prabhu Ganesan, Rahman, Adithya Menon, and Santhanam as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of the underworld don, Billa, played by Thala Ajith who is in hiding from the police.

Aegan (2008)

Aegan is a Tamil language, action-comedy movie, written and directed by Raju Sundaram. The movie is the remake of the Hindi language movie, Main Hoon Naa (2004), staring Nayanthara and Thala Ajith as the lead characters. The movie also cast Suman, Jayaram, Nassar, Navdeep, and Piaa Bajpai as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a daredevil police-officer who on behalf of his ailing father and the ambition of a lieutenant general, returns to college in Ooty, on a mission to save the country.

Arrambam (2013)

Arrambam is a Tamil language action thriller movie, directed by Vishnuvardhan. The movie cast Nayanthara, Thala Ajith, Arya, Taapsee Pannu, Kishore, Rana Daggubati, and Akshara Gowda as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious man and a young computer hacker who try to expose a huge government conspiracy, together.

Viswasam (2019)

Viswasam is a Tamil language action drama movie, written and directed by Siva. The movie cast Nayanthara and Thala Ajith as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Thookku Durai, who is a well-respected chieftain of his own village, Koduvilaarpatti of the Theni district. The movie was loved by the audience and was a huge commercial success at the box-office.

