Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Get Married Only After Visiting A Special Temple?

Fans of Nayanthara know that the actor is all set to marry filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. According to various reports, the couple is planning to get married in a private wedding during the COVID-19 lockdown. Neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh Shivan has confirmed any detailed about their upcoming wedding. Now, according to the latest reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are going to get married only after visiting a special temple.

Fans are well aware of the fact that Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan were visiting several famous Hindu temples before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a nationwide lockdown. However, they did not finish visiting all the temples and one special temple was left out due to the COVID-19 lockdown. According to various reports, Nayanthara is a great believer in astrology.

These reports also claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan were visiting various temples on the advice of an astrologer. However, they did not finish visiting all the temples on their list. Reportedly, they will not finalise their wedding until they finish visiting the last special temple.

According to reports, this special temple is Lord Rahu's temple. Lord Rahu's temple is located at Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam. These reports also allege that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will announce their marriage as soon as they finish visiting Lord Rahu's temple. However, none of these reports have been confirmed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, so it can all just be speculation.

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set to feature in Mookuthi Amman, which is an upcoming Hindu devotional film directed by RJ Balaji and N. J. Saravanan. RJ Balaji also wrote the script for the movie and will even play the role of the male lead. Nayanthara will play the titular role of Mookuthi Amman. The actor is also set to play a prominent role in Annaatthe, a Tamil action-drama film written and directed by Siva. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will play the titular lead role in the film.

