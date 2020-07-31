'Lootcase' Director Rajesh Krishnan Says Every Incident In The Film Is Based On Real Life

Rajesh Krishnan is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming comedy film, Lootcase. The movie will soon be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 31, 2020. Lootcase follows the story of a disgruntled family man who suddenly finds a suitcase full of cash. Speaking to a news daily, director Rajesh Krishnan revealed that every event in Lootcase was inspired by some real-life event.

Rajesh Krishnan claims that every incident in Lootcase is based on a real-life event

Also Read | Shekhar Suman Meets Maha Guv Over Sushant's Death Case; Demands CBI Probe

When asked about his inspiration for Lootcase, Rajesh Krishnan claimed that every incident in the film had inspirations from real life. He added that Lootcase was not really about people chasing money. Rajesh Krishnan stated that the movie was actually about a guy’s inability to deal with the fact that he has found a suitcase full of cash.

Also Read | Street Food Quiz: From Halo-Halo To Calzones, Guess Country By Their Street Food

Further, the director revealed that the film was made to be enjoyed by audiences of all age groups in India. Rajesh Krishnan also stated that there was zero adult content in the film. Moreover, Rajesh Krishnan claimed that the film's broad demographic was an achievement for him and his team.

Later in the interview, Rajesh Krishnan was asked about his decision to release Lootcase on digital. Rajesh revealed that he was a theatre person and he wanted to watch Lootcase on the big screen as it was his first film. The director added that when a film is in the cinemas, you get to know people’s reactions immediately. However, on OTT, he will need to wait for people to reveal their opinions on social media. But Rajesh Krishnan was still happy that his movie finally releasing and would be viewed by millions.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Celebrates 11 Years Of 'Love Aaj Kal', Shares A Lovely BTS Picture

Rajesh Krishnan then talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting people. He mentioned how some people were sad and depressed, and how many had lost their jobs during the lockdown. Rajesh Krishnan claimed that Lootcase would be a success if his movie brings a little smile on people’s faces. For his future plans, Rajesh Krishnan revealed that he was interested in documenting a book. However, he is yet to decide if it will be a web series or a film.

Also Read | Sushant Singh's Bodyguard Claims, 'Didn't See SSR's Family Since Rhea's Entry In His Life'

[Promo from Taran Adarsh Twitter]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.