Nayanthara Celebrates Mother's Birthday In Goa With Boyfriend Vignesh, Pictures Inside

Actor Nayanthara ringed in her mother Omana Kurien's birthday in Goa with her partner Vignesh Shivan and his family. The pictures from Nayanthar's mother's birthday bash were shared online by the actor's partner. "Happy birthday to my dearest ammmuuu Mrs. Kurian," (sic) wrote Vignesh Shivan, sharing pictures from the bash online.

Check out pictures from Nayanthara's mother's birthday bash here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spend quality time in Goa with family

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently flew to Goa for a vacation. The couple was accompanied by their family. Pictures from their vacation were recently shared by Vignesh on his social media handle. "Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode," (sic) wrote Vignesh Shivan sharing a few photos from his vacation in Goa.

Here are pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Goa vacation

What's next for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on the work front?

Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. The movie, starring Nayanthara in the role of a goddess, also features actors like Smruti Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, among others in prominent roles. Interestingly, the movie also features director RJ Balaji in a pivotal role. The first look of Nayanthara from the movie was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

As always, humbled by all your love and support ❤️ Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh in the pipeline. She also has a movie with her partner Vignesh.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is currently working on the script of his next. The movie, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film reportedly narrates the rib-tickling tale of love and friendship. The forthcoming movie marks Nayanthara, Vijay Sethuapthi, and Vignesh Shivan's reunion after the success of their gangster-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhan (2015).

