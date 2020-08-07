Nayanthara Likely To Reprise Tabu's Role In 'Andhadhun's' Telugu Remake: Reports

Nayanthara, last seen in A. R. Murugadoss' Darbar, might step into the shoes of Tabu for Andhadhun's Telugu remake. According to a report published in an entertainment portal, Nayanthara has been approached to play the titular role alongside Nithiin in Andhadhun remake. The forthcoming movie is helmed by Krishnarjuna Yudham fame Merlapaka Gandhi.

All details about Andhadhun Telugu remake

For the past few months, media has been abuzz speculating Andhadhun's Telugu remake's cast. While Nithiin was signed to reprise Ayushmann Khurrana's character, there was a buzz surrounding Tabu's character. Initially, there were reports that Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan will play Tabu's role in the remake. However, neither the makers nor the actor confirmed the news.

With Nayanthara's involvement being reported, fans have been quite excited. The forthcoming movie, starring Nithiin in the lead, is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Andhadhun's Telugu remake is produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under their production banner.

#SreshthMovies Production No 6 Launched@actor_nithiin and #MerlapakaGandhi combined for #Andhadhun Remake



Presented by B. Madhu

Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy pic.twitter.com/ZWlLbdk5UO — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) February 24, 2020

Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead, narrated the tale of a blind musician, who becomes witness to a murder. The movie directed by Sriram Raghavan was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. The movie also won the Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) Award at the 66th National Film Award. Besides, Telugu, Andhadhun will also be remade into Tamil with Prashanth Thiagarajan in the lead.

What's next for Nayanthara and Nithiin?

Nayanthara will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, will reportedly narrate the rib-tickling tale of love and friendship. The forthcoming movie marks Nayanthara, Vijay Sethuapthi, and Vignesh Shivan's reunion after the success of their gangster-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhan (2015). The makers of the upcoming film released the title poster of the film a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De. The movie, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, narrates a heartwarming tale of love between Arjun and Anu, played by Nithiin and Keerthy respectively. The makers of the upcoming film recently released the teaser of the flick, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled Nithiin's previous release. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides this upcoming film, Nithiin recently signed a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

