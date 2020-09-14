Nayanthara 'steps Into Vacay Mood' In Goa, Beau Vignesh Shares Glimpse Of 'family Time'

Nayanthara's beau Vignesh Shivan recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her. In the picture, Nayanthara is captured candidly near a swimming pool. She is seen wearing a black dress with floral print. The actor’s look is completed with a pulled back bun. Vignesh Shivan also added the location that says the duo is enjoying a vacation in Goa.

Vignesh Shivan shared the picture with the caption, “Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew ðŸ˜Œ!!!”. Fans in huge number complimented Nayanthara for her picture. Take a look at Vignesh Shivan’s Insta post.

Vignesh Shivan shares pictures of his mother

Vignesh Shivan also shared pictures of his mother enjoying in the pool. His mother was seen having a gala time with her son. Vignesh Shivan shared the pictures with the caption, "The Smile on your mother’s face is directly proportional to the happiness in your heart ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡Nothing gives u more satisfaction & fulfilment than your parents’ happiness ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜‡ the ideal Aim of life should be to keep your parents happy & content!". Take a look at Vignesh's mother's happy pictures.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Onam celebrations

On August 31, 2020, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram to give a glimpse of his Onam celebrations with Nayanthara and family. The duo was spotted dressed in ethnic attires as they struck some mushy poses for the pictures. Vignesh Shivan also shared a couple of pictures with Nayanthara's mother. In some pictures, Nayanthara was also seen sitting right next to her mother as they flashed a wide smile for pictures. Take a look at Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's photos.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage rumours

Earlier in June, the reports of their marriage started making rounds on the internet as it was speculated that the director-actor tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in a temple in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple is often seen enjoying vacations together in foreign destinations, and pictures of them are flooded on the social media handle of Vignesh.

On the work-front

Nayanthara will reportedly star in Vignesh Shivan's next. Further, this film will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor made her debut in the Malayalam family drama with Manassinakkare (2003). This film was a huge hit at the box office. Some of Nayanthara’s famous films include Billa (2007), Adhurs (Telugu), Bodyguard (Malayalam), Simha (Telugu) and several others.

