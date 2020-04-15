Nayanthara And Yogi Babu To Come Together For A New Film After 'Kolamaavu Kokila'?

Nayanthara and Yogi Babu, who were last seen together in Nelson's Kolamavu Kokila (2018), are reportedly all set to reunite for an upcoming movie. The forthcoming film is reported to be scripted by Yogi Babu himself. Reportedly the makers of the upcoming film have approached Nayanthara for the lead role. Although nothing much has been revealed about the upcoming project, however, media reports state the makers of the upcomer are in talks with young talents in the industry to direct the flick.

According to media reports, the Nayanthara and Yogi Babu starrer will be an out and out entertainer, which will be bankrolled by SP Chaudhary of 18 Reels Productions. Recently, the makers of the upcomer produced Santhanam starrer Dagaalty. Interestingly, the Santhanam starrer had Yogi Babu in an important role.

Nayanthara was last seen on-screen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in A.R. Murugadoss' Darbar. The movie released in January 2020 and underperformed at the box office. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has many projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. Thereafter, Nayanthara has Milind Rau's Netrikann, Siva's Annaatthe, and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal up for release.

As always, humbled by all your love and support ❤️ Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

On the other hand, Yogi Babu is gearing up for the release of M. Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaskhmi Sarathkumar, and Yogi Babu in the lead, will reportedly hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Yogi Babu has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reportedly he will be seen in forthcoming movies like Ayalaan, Doctor, Taana, Panni Kutty, among others.

