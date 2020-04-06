"Go Corona Go", Says Vignesh Shivan After Posting Pics Of Nayanthara Lighting Diyas

Not too long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens of India to switch off all electrical lights in their homes and light diyas or candles instead. This exercise was done for showing solidarity with the brave hearts in the line of duty, fighting the Coronavirus in India and was supposed to dispel the darkness spread by the pandemic. Millions of people across the country followed the Prime Minister's instructions, including several big-name celebs such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Nayanthara and more. Later, Vignesh Shivan took to social media to talk about the 'science' behind why the diyas.

Vignesh Shivan shares photos of Nayanthara while asking coronavirus to "go away"

Right after PM Narendra Modi's request, Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share photos of his longtime girlfriend, Nayanthara. In the photos, Nayanthara was lighting diyas against coronavirus like many others across the nation. In the caption for the photo, Vignesh Shivan directly addressed coronavirus and asked it to leave and let everything return to normal. He also mentioned that people used to light diyas for gods, but now they were lighting them for coronavirus. Vignesh Shivan then asked the virus to show some karunai (kindness) and told it to go away.

Just a few moments later, Vignesh Shivan shared several other photos of Nayanthara while she was lighting candles. In the caption for these photos, Vignesh questioned the science behind lighting candles and diyas. According to the filmmaker, with so much fire and light, the atmospheric temperature would have increased by a few degrees. Vignesh then claimed that this rise in temperature would have killed some members of the coronavirus family.

