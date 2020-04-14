Rajinikanth, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara Wish Their Fans On Account Of Tamil New Year

A number of celebrities like the popular actor Rajinikanth, Hansika Motwani, Sai Pallavi and Nayanthara have taken to their social media accounts to wish the people on the occasion of Tamil New Year. Rajinikanth also took the opportunity to thank the people working for Rajini Makkal Mandram. Rajnikanth expressed his feelings in order to thank the people who are risking their lives in times of the global pandemic. With his tweet, he asked people to stay indoors and safe while wishing them a happy new year. Nayanthara too wished her fans on a special day. Her tweet made the headlines after she tweeted with a typo in Tamil. Read more about celebrities wishing their fans on this auspicious day.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Is In Love With Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Romantic Track Ay Pilla

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Petta' Is Rajinikanth's 165th Film? Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Kollywood celebrities whish their audience through social media on the account of Tamil New Year

The popular film star, Sai Pallavi, who is known for her contribution to Tamil cinema, took to her social media to wish her fans. She captioned her post with, “Happy Vishu to you all. May we help one another in every way we can during these testing times. We’re forever indebted to the selfless service of the health care personnel, police n Anna’s/Akka’s who help us in keeping the city clean”. Hansika Motwani and Karthi also shared their sweet wishes by sharing a cute video on her Twitter handle. Other prominent Kollywood stars like Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush also retweeted the wishes through their respective Twitter accounts.

Also Read | Rajinikanth And Dhanush - All You Need To Know About The Relationship Between These Actors

இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் ❤Happy Vishu to you all🌸 May we help one another in every way we can during these testing times. We’re forever indebted to the selfless service of the health care personnel, police n Anna’s/Akka’s who help us in keeping the city clean❤️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 14, 2020

Also Read | From His Zest To Hope; Rajinikanth's Best Moments From ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Most Memorable Moments From Shankar's Film, 2.0

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.