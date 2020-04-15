When Nayanthara Flaunted Her Restyled Tattoo, Erasing Prabhudeva's Name On Her Hand; Pic

Prabhu Deva married Latha in 1995 but their relationship was on the rocks after a few years of their marriage. Reports of Prabhu Deva being more than friends with Nayanthara started turning up, a few years later, while him being married to Latha already. Soon Nayanthara and Prabhudeva made their love public in 2010 and admitted to being in a relationship with each other. Surprisingly, even after breaking up with Prabhudeva, Darbar actor Nayanthara did not erase the tattoo on her left arm that read-- Prabhu.

When Nayanthara flaunted her modified tattoo

For the unversed, when Nayanthara was dating Prabhudeva during 2010-12, the actor had inked the name 'Prabhu' on her left hand. (with P in English and rest in Tamil) After being in love for years and announcing marriage, they reportedly broke up. There were rumours, later, that she had removed the tattoo in Hong Kong, but it turned out to be baseless. While Nayanthara time and again refrained from talking about about the breakup as well as the removal of the tattoo, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor, in 2019, took the internet by storm when she flaunted her restyled tattoo, whilst holidaying in Greece with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The newly modified tattoo on her hand read- 'Positivity'.

In the photograph, shared by Nayanthara, fans got a glimpse of how the actor had erased Prabhudeva's name in Tamil, and changed it to 'Positivity', with the same initial- P. Donning a pretty white tee, she made sure that her tattoo is visible. While she flaunted it like a boss, fans did notice the changed tattoo on her hand and praised Nayanthara for her decision.

Earlier, in 2017, while talking to a news portal, Nayanthara was questioned about her plans of changing the tattoo, to which the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor had exclaimed that she is planning to keep it. When Nayanthara collaborated with Vignesh Shivan for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, rumours sparked that something was brewing between the two actors. And after which, the reports turned to be true and now the duo has been dating for four years.

