Nayanthara Loses Cool During Temple Visit With Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan recently embarked on a pilgrimage to their deity temple in Kumbakonam. The couple visited the Kamakshi Amman temple for a darshan. A video from the time has been going viral on social media, in which the Viswasam actress allegedly lost her cool when a fan tried to film her with their phone camera. Reportedly, Nayanthara threatened to break their phone as she was left miffed with their behaviour and the hassle caused at the temple premises.

Nayanthara loses cool, threatens to break phone

In a viral video, as Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were at the temple premises, fans were quick to surround the couple. Many tried to click photos with them too. In one instance, Nayanthara raised her voice at a fan who tried to film her on camera during the temple visit. She was even bothered by a woman who touched her shoulder from the back and tried to click photos with her. During her spritual soujourn, the Netrikann actress wore a white salwar kameez and a light blue dupatta.

Nayanthara reveals name of her twins

Nayanthara recently revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy last year. In an Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan revealed the meaning behind their sons' names while sharing some photos of his wife with the kids.

In June 2022, Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Atlee and many more. The same year Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.