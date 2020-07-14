Nayanthara Reveals The Real Reason Behind Refraining From Giving Interviews

Nayanthara may have earned the title of the 'Lady Superstar' in the South Indian film industry but the actor is known to be reserved when it comes to her personal life. The actor rarely does any interviews or media interactions which she also recently addressed. In her first interview in ten years, the Bigil actor had last year revealed to a magazine on why she refrains from giving interviews.

Nayanthara has been "misquoted"

To this, the actor said that she does not want the world to know what she is thinking. The Darbar actor revealed that she is an extremely private person and is not very good with crowds. She also added that in her past interviews, her words were often put out of context by the media and that she was 'misquoted as well as misrepresented' several times.

The Viswasam actor went on to say that it was too much for her to handle. The actor said that her job was to act and that her movies can speak for themselves. The actor went on to say that by staying away from the media glare, she also manages to keep unwanted controversies at bay.

Nayanthara will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie will be penned and directed by the actor's beau Vignesh Shivan. She will be sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the much-awaited movie.

The Imaikka Nodigal actor has also been in the news recently for her marriage rumors with Vignesh. Last year, media reports were doing rounds that the couple will get married by the end of the year but that did not happen. According to the recent media reports, the couple may have a low-key temple ceremony and enter marital bliss.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in a temple in Tamil Nadu. They will have a private wedding with a very limited guest list. However, none of this has been confirmed by either of the party nor has any official statement has been unveiled. The Iru Mugan actor reportedly fell in love with the filmmaker on the sets of the movie, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It has been four years since then that the couple has been sailing steadily in their love boat.

