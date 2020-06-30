Nayanthara's Lookalike's Video Goes Viral After Govt Of India Bans TikTok

The Home Ministry of India on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including a popular video-making app TikTok. As soon as the official announcement was made, the news took the internet by storm. Meanwhile, a Tik-Tok user grabbed the attention of many as she resembled South actor Nayanthara. As the video started, Nayanthara's lookalike is seen synching her expressions with the tune while whistling and holding a gun. The video has more than 10k views. Scroll down to watch the video.

Nayanathara's lookalike's video:

READ | Nayanthara & Prabhudheva To Work Together For Next Project? Producer Addresses Rumours

India bans TikTok

Earlier in April 2019, TikTok was briefly banned in India by the Madras High Court for hosting 'pornographic and sleazy' content. Recently millions of Indian users had also called for a ban on the app after videos promoting violence against women went viral, with NCW chief Rekha Sharma seeking a total ban on it. Zoom too had been called out for security issues, with the government then issuing a notification for safe usage of the application.

READ | Can Nagarjuna & Nayanthara Essay Grant & Sattler If 'Jurassic Park' Gets Telugu Remake?

On the other side, this time, the Centre has stated that it has received numerous complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Apart from TikTok, the recent list also listed out apps such as UC Browser, Shareit, WeChat and Shein among many others.

READ | With NJ Saranavan's 'Mookuthi Amman' In The Pipeline, Here Is Nayanthara's Net Worth

Nayanthara's projects

South actor Nayanthara will kick-start shooting for her upcoming film, which is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will also feature Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead characters. She is also gearing up for her another release, Mookuthi Amman, which has been directed by RJ Balaji. The Tamil actor also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe in her kitty.

READ | Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Quash Rumours Of Being Corona-positive; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.