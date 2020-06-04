Nayanthara & Prabhudheva To Work Together For Next Project? Producer Addresses Rumours

Prabhudeva and Nayanthara have made it to headlines again. There have been speculations that the two would be seen together in an upcoming South Indian film which was reported to be produced by Ishari K Ganesh. Recently, the producer had addressed the rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Will Nayanthara and Prabhudheva work together?

In the year 2017, Ishari K Ganesh had announced that he was going to produce Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja. He had stated that Vishal and Karthi would be cast in the lead roles and the film was to be directed by Prabhudheva. After a couple of days of shooting, the project was shelved.

However, recently, there had been reports that Ishari Ganesh was planning to revive the old project but with a new team of actors. This gave way to many speculations and rumours that the film would have Prabhudheva and Nayanthara working together. Addressing the same, Ishaari Ganesh has clarified that the rumours are baseless. He further said that he has no plans of reviving his film with Prabhudheva, Karthi and Vishal in the near future.

When the project was announced, actor Sayyeshaa was roped in to play the lead role. There were also reports that the makers of Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja would donate Rs 10 crores from the profit of the film for the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building. However, due to various misunderstandings and issues between the producer and the lead actors, the film did not take off.

Prabhudheva and Nayanthara's relationship

A lot has been said and written about the Prabhudheva and Nayanthara's relationship. They had worked together in the film Villu when the rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds. In 2010, Prabhudheva had declared his love for the actor and Nayanthara was ready to give up her career for him. However, things did not work out between the two, and they parted ways in the year 2012.

Prabhudheva was married and had three kids with wife Latha. He divorced her and speculations were that the reason behind his divorce was his relationship with Nayanthara. Reportedly, Prabhudheva and Nayanthara had moved in together and had wanted to get married as well.

