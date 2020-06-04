Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan And Other Most-awaited Weddings Of South Superstars; Read Here

There seems to be love in the air for many South Indian actors. Over the course of the past few months, many south actors have made headlines as they announced their wedding plans. As these actors announced their official wedding plans, internet was abuzz with fans vying for more details. Here are the most-awaited weddings of south Indian actors whose love stories have made fans swoon. Read ahead to know more.

Most-awaited weddings of South Indian actors

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

After keeping the relationship under the wraps, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their relationship official earlier this year (2020). The two fell in love with each other on the sets of the movie, Naanum Rowdy Dhan, and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. The duo again collaborated for the movie, Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal, that also cast Samantha Akkineni as the lead character. Reportedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to tie the knot in a simple ceremony with having only family and close friends around, at a temple in Tamil Nadu. However, no official announcement regarding the wedding has been made yet.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati set the internet on fire as he made his proposal to Miheeka Bajaj official. On May 20, 2020, the actor took to his social media to inform fans about Miheeka “saying yes” to his proposal. Within a week of that, Rana Daggubati again broke the internet as he posted a picture from their intimate engagement and Roka ceremony, amid the global pandemic. Rana Daggubati, who is a very popular Tollywood and Bollywood actor and Miheeka Bajaj, who is an interior design and the owner of an event management company, has been in a relationship for years now but somehow managed to keep it low-key. The two are reportedly planning to get married after the lockdown and fans are eagerly waiting to watch that happen.

Nithiin and Shalini

South Indian actor, Nithiin and Shalini got engaged in February 2020. The two have known each other for four years and as they told their families about their romance, they instantly agreed for the alliance. Previous reports suggest that the wedding was going to take place in April 2020. However, their wedding got postponed due to the global pandemic and current reports suggest that they plan on tying the knot immediately after the lockdown is lifted.

