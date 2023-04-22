Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Are Biryani Lovers For Life; Director Wishes Fans On Eid

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan relished biryani on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Vignesh shared an image on social media in which he was seen surrounded by tiffins full of the Eid delicacy. Vignesh thanked people for sending over the biryani to his place and seemed blissed out on receiving the delectable Eid staple.

In Vignesh's post, Nayanthara did not feature. However, the image was suggestive that she will also be feasting on biryani with her husband on the festive occasion. While celebs wish their fans on Eid-ul-Fitr, Vignesh shared the photo and hinted that he will be high on food.

The director also shared an Eid wish for his fans and followers on social media. His caption read, "Anbaala Thaana Serndha Briyani !!! Big hug & all the love to all my dear friends celebrating Eid! EidMubarak." He accompanied the post with the hashtags, 'Ramzan', 'Ramzan Mubarak', 'Eid Mubarak' and 'Biryani for Life'. Check out the photos showing Vignesh's excitement after receiving biryani on Eid.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan venture into Gujarati films

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's production house Rowdy Pictures is backing the upcoming Gujarati film Shubh Yatra. This will the couple's first production venture in the regional film industry. Directed and produced by National Award-winning director Manish Saini, the Gujarati film also features Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwala, Hemin Trivedi and Magan Luhar in the lead roles.

This is the first time South Industry is entering Gujarati Film Industry, with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan producing the film. On the movies front, Nayanthara has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming action film Jawan, directed by Atlee. It will release in June, later this year. She will also be seen opposite Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi in an upcoming film, touted to be a thriller. It is currently in production.