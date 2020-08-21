'Nenjame': Here Is The Second Single From Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Arulmohan's 'Doctor'

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arulmohan's forthcoming movie Doctor's second song-Nenjame was released on Thursday, August 20. The song composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander is a love ballad. The recently released song from Doctor has already crossed six lakhs views online.

Check out Nenjame song:

Doctor's second song Nenjame released

Nenjame composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander is a love ballad that has ominous tunes. The tunes of Nenjame are elevated by the visuals of the song. Nenjame is penned by Mohanrajan, who has written lyrics for Sivakarthikeyan's Kanaa (2018) in the past. More than the tunes, Nenjame's visuals are captivating, the camera work and scene set up by Aame fame Vijay Kartik Kannan is commendable and stunning.

All about Tamil movie Doctor

Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arulmohan in the lead, is a medical-thriller that has the former essaying the role of a medical professional. The movie is directed by Kolamavu Kokila (2018) fame Nelson Dilipkumar. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer also features actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and Avantikka Mohan in prominent roles.

Doctor is produced by Sivakarthikeyan and Kalai Arasu under their production banner. The Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arulmohan starrer's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, the camera will be handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan and the film will be edited by R. Nirmal. A few weeks ago, the first song of the film was released amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan?

Sivakarthikeyan has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in R Ravikumar's forthcoming movie. The film, starring Sivakarathikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, also features Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in a prominent role. The first look poster of the film was released a few weeks ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is titled Ayalaan and reportedly is in pre-production. Besides the upcomer, there are reports that Sivakarthikeyan has signed a film with director Vignesh Sivan. However, neither the actor nor the director has confirmed the news.

