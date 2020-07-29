Benedict Cumberbatch Surprises Fans, Walks Inside A Store As Doctor Strange

Hollywood director Scott Derrickson on his Twitter account shared an unseen video of Benedict Cumberbatch dressed as his Marvel character, Doctor Strange, and walking into a comic book store. Scott surprised Doctor Strange fans with the video which was never shared before. In the video, Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen wearing his Marvel character’s attire and surprising a small group of people as he walks into the comic book store.

Doctor Strange surprises his fans

Never before shown moment.



While shooting in Manhattan right in front of a comic book store, I spontaneously suggested to Benedict that he go inside and he agreed. pic.twitter.com/ge2DcqWpu1 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 28, 2020

In the video, Benedict, 44, paid a visit to the store and delighted his fans. He even spoke to the owner of the shop in Dr Stephen Strange’s American accent. The British actor who plays the role of Doctor Strange in the 2016 film with the same name gained huge popularity for his character.

While sharing the video on social media, Scott Derrickson mentioned that the video has never been shown before. He further revealed that Benedict was shooting in Manhattan for the 2016 film when the video was taken. He further revealed that he spontaneously suggested that the actor goes inside a comic book store and to his surprise, Cumberbatch agreed.

In the video, Benedict Cumberbatch shook hands with the owner and conversed with him as well. A staff member even held up a Doctor Strange comic book to compare the resemblance between the actor and his Marvel character. Benedict Cumberbatch took pictures with the owner and while leaving asked if he could come work in the comic book store if the film doesn’t fare out well.

The owner of the comic book store sweetly mentioned that Benedict is always welcome and that they could always use a good person. However, he joked around with the actor saying that he could work in the store only if he put up an American accent. Benedict Cumberbatch quickly shifted to his famous American accent with the utmost ease. Doctor Strange went on to be a massive hit at the box-office as it reportedly grossed at $677.7 million.

Doctor Strange tells the story of a rich and a genius neurosurgeon who meets with a horrific car crash. His entire life changes after the accident as he is drawn to the world of mystic arts to heal his wounds from the accident. He goes on to save the world from a vicious villain and take on the role of the new master. The cast of Doctor Strange includes actor Rachel McAdams, Mads Mikkelsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor as well as Tilda Swinton. Benedict Cumberbatch also went on to star as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame as well as in Thor: Ragnarok.

