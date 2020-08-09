Can Priyanka Chopra Be Perfect In Bollywood Remake Of 'Doctor Who'? See Cast Here

Doctor Who is one of the greatest shows based on the concept of time travel. The science-fiction show depicts the mind-blowing adventures of an extraterrestrial Timelord called The Doctor which is an all appearing human. The Doctor explores the universe in his time-travelling space ship TARDIS which appears like a blue police box. The Doctor is accompanied by a number of companions in his battle with a variety of foes in his mission to save civilisations and also help people in need.

The show enjoys a cult following all over the world. The TV show originally ran from 1963 to 1989 before being relaunched again in 2005. As Doctor Who is a time travel show, there are different versions of The Doctor. Till now, there have been thirteen main doctors. The transition of actors is written into the plot with the concept of regeneration into a new incarnation by which The Doctor transforms into a new body when the current one is too badly harmed to heal normally.

The Doctor is currently played by Jodie Whittaker who is the first female doctor in Doctor Who. The show proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the show gets a Bollywood remake? Here is a look at the Doctor Who cast if the show is ever made in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra as The Doctor

The titular role fo The Doctor in Doctor Who is played by Jodie Whittaker. Priyanka Chopra with her stunning looks and amazing acting skills can play this role to perfection in the Bollywood version of the show.

Image Credits: doctorwho_bbca Instagram and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Alia Bhatt as Rose

The travelling companion of Doctor, Rose was played by Billie Piper in the show. If the series is remade in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt can do a brilliant job as Rose.

Image Credits: Billie Piper Instagram and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Kangana Ranaut as Donna Noble

The former companion of the tenth doctor was played by Catherine Tate in the show. In the Bollywood version of the show, Kangana Ranaut can pull off this role with ease.

Image Credits: cathhtatee Instagram and Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Ranveer Singh as Captain Jack

Captain Jack was played by John Barrowman in the original series. Ranveer Singh with his unmatched energy and screen presence becomes the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: John Barrowman Instagram and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Anushka Sharma as Amy Pond

The companion to 11th Doctor was played by Karen Gillan in the show. In the Bollywood remake of Doctor Who, Anushka Sharma becomes the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Karen Gillan Instagram and Anushka Sharma Instagram

Kriti Sanon as Clara Oswald

Jenna Coleman had played the role of Clara Oswald in the show. If the show is ever made in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: Jenna Coleman Instagram and Kriti Sanon Instagram

Anupam Kher as Wilfred Mott

Grandfather of Donna Noble was played by Bernard Cribbins in the show. Anupam Kher with his years of experience in acting becomes the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: bernard_cribbins Instagram and Anupam Kher Instagram

Randeep Hooda as The Master

The Doctor’s menacing archenemy has been played by several actors over the years. Most recently it was played by Sacha Dhawan. In the Bollywood remake of the show, Randeep Hooda can breathe life into this role and play the perfect rival to the Doctor.

Image Credits: Sacha Dhawan Instagram and Randeep Hooda Instagram

Richa Chadha as Yasmin

Yasmin AKA Yaz was played by Mandip Gill in Doctor Who. Richa Chadha with her brilliant acting becomes the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Mandip Gill Instagram and Richa Chadha Instagram

Rajkummar Rao as Mickey

Noel Clarke had played the role of Mickey in the show. Rajkummar Rao can play this role with ease if the show is ever made in Bollywood

Image Credits: doctorwho_bbca Instagram and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Promo Image Credits: doctorwho_bbca Instagram and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

