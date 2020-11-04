Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates 1st Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam Kitchlu; See Pics

As November 4 marks Karwa Chauth 2020, social media is flooded with Karwa Chauth posts by netizens as well as celebrities from across the country. Joining the bandwagon now is the newly-wed Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal. After having everyone swooning over her wedding ceremony pictures with Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal gave fans a sneak-peek into her first Karwa Chauth celebration with her beloved husband.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Says, 'It's Never Too Late, I Say No'; Read Full Post

Kajal has a sweet '1st Karwa Chauth' wish for husband Gautam

Earlier today, Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story to extend a sweet first Karwa Chauth wish to her 'confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate', Gautam Kitchlu. The Comali actor shared a selfie on Instagram flaunting her all-red look for Karwa Chauth and wrote, "Happy 1st #karvachauth @kitchlug (sic)". In the picture shared by her, Kajal rocked an ethnic red sequined saree and paired it with a matching red face mask and statement earrings.

Before sharing a glimpse her Karwa Chauth looks, the 35-year-old reposted a story shared by Namrata Aggarwal wherein they flaunted their Mehendi clad hands asking fans to guess which hand is whose in the picture as she wrote, "Karva Chauth scene! Guess who is who! (sic)". Later, Namrata also shared an aww-dorable picture of sister-in-law Nisha Aggarwal applying henna on Gautam's palm while sister Kajal flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera.

Take a look:

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Beautiful Outfit From Pre-wedding Satsang Has Fans Drooling Over It

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal's husband took to his Instagram handle to shell out major couple goals as he gave fans a sneak-peek into the house-warming puja of their new home wherein the couple twinned in shades of blue. Sharing the cute picture on his IG handle, he wrote, "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home".

Check out his IG post below:

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Marriage Proposal By Gautam Kitchlu

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal's wedding had become the talk of the town ever since she announced tying the knot with then-beau Gautam Kitchlu in October. However, for everyone wondering what is Kajal Aggarwal's husband's profession, Gautam is an entrepreneur. The love birds took their wedding vows on October 30, 2020, in a wedding which was kept a private affair.

Also Read | How Much Does Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Lehenga Cost? Read Intriguing Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.