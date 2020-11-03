Kajal Aggarwal's Beautiful Outfit From Pre-wedding Satsang Has Fans Drooling Over It

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been making the headlines as she tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony on October 30. Not only this news, but even the actor’s outfits from all the ceremonies have managed to grab the eyeballs of many of her fans.

Here is Kajal Aggarwal’s pre-wedding satsang’s outfit that many have been drooling over. Read further ahead to know more about Kajal Aggarwal's photos from this beautiful out.

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram posts from her pre-wedding satsang

For the pre-wedding satsang, Kajal Aggarwal wore a full-length full-sleeves red and white colour gown, with a naturally flowing dupatta on top. The actor has given her hair a centre partition and curled them at the bottom. She has worn golden colour accessories around her neck, hands, ears, and fingers, and has even applied a bindi. Kajal Aggarwal has applied simple and nude shade makeup. Giving credits to all the people who helped her look this beautiful, Kajal Aggarwal captioned the post, “â¤ï¸ Pre wedding satsang in - Outfit : @varunbahlcouture Jewellery : @jadaujewellerybyfalgunimehta Footwear - @stoffastyle Stylist: @stylebyami @stylebyamibrides style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up : @reshmaamerchant Hair : @divya.naik25

Photographer : @storiesbyjosephradhik”.

Just as Kajal Aggarwal shared these pictures on her social media, they went viral in no-time. Each post has received over three lakh likes in just a few hours. Fans have spammed the comment section of the posts as they couldn’t stop drooling over Kajal Aggarwal’s outfit.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding

On October 6, 2020, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram in order to share the news of her getting married to beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, with her fans and followers. Her message said “It gives me immense pleasure to share that I am getting married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in Mumbai in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit… Thank you for your unending support.” On the date mentioned, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony at The Taj Hotel on October 31. In the photos that have surfaced the internet, the actor looks absolutely gorgeous.

