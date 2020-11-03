Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Marriage Proposal By Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. In a recent interview with Vogue India, the actor opened up about her love story with her best friend and now husband Gautam Kitchlu. The duo knew each other for several years, but it was the lockdown that pushed the adorable couple to take their relationship to the next level. Here's what the actor revealed:

Kajal Aggarwal on Gautam's proposal

According to Kajal, Gautam is a non-filmy guy and the actor is thankful for that. A heartfelt proposal from Gautam is all that took for Kajal to say yes to the wedding. The actor revealed that Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and she is grateful for it because she has enough of that in her films. She further added that it was not a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an 'extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation' between them. Gautam was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with her, she could not deny spending her life with him.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's love story

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were good friends for several years. Gautam is the founder of an interior designing company named Discern Living which sells furniture and decor items. The duo met through common friends a decade ago. Talking about the same, Kajal in an interview with Vogue, said that she and Gautam dated for about three years, and then they were friends for seven. Since then, they have been very important in each other’s lives.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding pictures

Gautam met Kajal's parents in April 2020 and the couple got engaged in a private ceremony at their home in June 2020. The actor also revealed that she wanted to have a destination wedding with a crowded dance floor. But, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, she has to change her plans.

Kajal's wedding began with a Mehendi and Haldi on October 29, 2020. The celebration was then followed by the chunni ceremony. Kajal and Gautam got married according to Punjab and Kashmiri customs. Also, Kajal has spent so many years in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, so she included a Jeelakarra Bellam ceremony at her wedding too.

