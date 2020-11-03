How Much Does Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Lehenga Cost? Read Intriguing Details Here

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal recently got hitched with business tycoon Gautam Kitchlu on Friday, October 30. As soon as the first picture from the wedding ceremony went viral, fans began congratulating her with endearing wishes. Many were also left astonished with her gorgeous flowy bridal lehenga. Now, The India Media portal has revealed intriguing details about the price of Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding lehenga. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

ALSO READ| Fan Inks Kajal Aggarwal's Name On Her Hand, Leaves Twitter In Awe On Actor's Wedding Day

How much does Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding lehenga cost?

Kajal opted for a mixture of red and pink lehenga reportedly designed by Anamika Khanna. She accessorised her look with heavy bridal statement jewellery and subtle yet elegant makeup. Now as The India Media portal, Anamika revealed that it took over 20 people and a month of work to get done with Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding lehenga. The report also suggests that the floral ethnic ensemble costs around a whopping 5 lakhs. In the same report, the outlet has also revealed Gautam Kitchlu’s sherwani's cost. The buzz around is that it costs around 1,15,000 rupees. Take a look at the newly wedded couple here:

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Look Regal In These Stunning Pictures; See Pics

The first pictures of the wedding were shared by Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala. Soon after that, even Kajal, took to Instagram to share a beautiful still of their post-wedding shoot. The announcement of the wedding was done by the actor herself. In her statement, she wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Shares Pretty A Monochrome Picture Just Before Her Big Day; See Pic

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a dozen interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in Mosagullu, a movie based on the true events of the massive technical support scam. Along with this, she will also feature in anticipated movies like Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika and more.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu And Other Celebs Who Tied The Knot In 2020; Check List

(Disclaimer: The information presented above is from a published source. Republic Media Network does not take guarantee about the accuracy of all facts and figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.