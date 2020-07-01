NHRC Issues Notice On Tuticorin Custodial Deaths; Rajinikanth Issues First Statement

Superstar Rajinikanth finally broke his silence on the shocking Tuticorin Sathankulam police dual custodial killings on Wednesday, taking to his Twitter to express his disappointment over the incident and the allegations of threatening a magistrate and general non-compliance by the Police. He stated in his tweet that the case should be efficiently investigated. His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth also shared the actor's tweet on social media, and the reaction sparked a fresh social trend despite the late statement.

Along with Rajinikanth's statement, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Thoothukudi SP, Tamil Nadu DGP and Inspector General of Prisons of Tamil Nadu, seeking a report on the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks, the father-son mobile store proprietors, in 6 weeks time. If a response is not received in the stipulated time, then the commission will seek personal appearance of concerned persons to explain.

Rajinikanth expresses his anguish

The 2.0 actor took to his Twitter to state that he is shocked that the cops in Sathankulam have refused to cooperate with the magistrate probing in the alleged inhuman and brutal torture by the police authorities which has taken the life of the father-son duo. The actor further added that one should not let go of this horrifying incident easily. He also wrote that one has to make sure that justice should be served to everyone involved in the case.

Soundarya also shared her father's tweet and wrote that we should not let go of this incident. The police in Sathankulam have seemingly challenged and also threatened the magistrate MS Bharatidasan who wanted the further probing of the killings and stated that they cannot do anything in this situation.

Many other Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, and others have also voiced out their shocked state of mind with the terrifying killings. Genelia Deshmukh also expressed her sadness and anguish for the 'horrible human race' in her tweet.

I am so so shocked and pained and to a large extent just unsure, how we have become such a horrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it actually breaks my heart.. Just not done💔💔 #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/YoMxSo8jW5 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 26, 2020

About the case

60-year-old Jayaraj and his son Bennicks (30) were detained by the Thoothukudi police last Monday night following an altercation over keeping their mobile phone shop open beyond permissible hours during the lockdown. The argument reportedly escalated when the police manhandled Jayaraj thereby prompting his son to intervene. The duo was then taken to the Sathankulam police station and was allegedly brutally assaulted by two police officers (both sub-inspectors).

Several eyewitnesses and bystanders privy to the information also stated that after having been attacked by the cops the duo complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital, only hours after being remanded in the Kovilpatti Sub-Jail. It was later reported that both had died in hospital.

