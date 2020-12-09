Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV Tie Knot; Naga Babu Pens Moving Note For Daughter

Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela on Wednesday evening tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The couple looked beautiful as they took vows at Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, and many others were seen at the wedding function.

Niharika's father and veteran actor Naga Babu wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli."

See pictures below —

