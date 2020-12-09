Niharika Konidela Shines In Yellow For Her Haldi Ceremony; See Pictures

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV have been making headlines for their wedding festivities. Niharika Konidela's marriage photos have taken the internet by storm. Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of her Haldi ceremony. Niharika dotted a yellow salwar suit and wrote a quirky caption. Take a look at the post below.

Niharika Konidela shines bright in yellow for Haldi ceremony

In a story shared by Niharika on her Instagram handle, the actor was seen dotted in a bright yellow salwar suit. She sported a pair of sunglasses and posed with her eyes shut. Her suit had golden detailed leaves laced to it. Niharika wore minimal makeup and let the sun rays overshadow her facial features. Niharika quipped, "Calm before the storm." and added an explosion emoticon to it. Take a look at her Haldi ceremony picture below.

In one of the videos shared by her fan account, Niharika twirled with happiness as she flaunted her Haldi ceremony outfit. She was seen giving her best smile while her hair was perfectly styled. In another set of pictures, Niharika and Chaitanya JV were all smiles for their Haldi ceremony. Chaitanya was dressed in a simple yellow kurta while Niharika dotted a bright yellow saree teamed up with a simple white blouse. She donned statement jewellery that complemented her outfit. Take a look at the pictures below.

Niharika's wedding festivities

Niharika's wedding festivities have taken the internet by storm. Actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun were spotted at Niharika's Mehendi ceremony that took place on December 8, 2020. The Tollywood actors grooved to the beats of Bangaru Kondi Petta, one of Chiranjeevi's iconic songs. According to India Today, the ceremony took place at Udaivilas Palace. A video of Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun dancing for the ceremony has been making rounds on the internet. Take a look at the video below.

#Alluarjun & #Chiranjeevi dance to Bangaru Kodi Petta & steal the show at the #NisChay mehendi....



Mama alludu bonding ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ



— â˜…âœŒ ðšÄ¹Ä»ð" βÐ½ð"¸â"˜ â˜…âœŒ (@BunnySai2125) December 9, 2020

Niharika donned a vibrant lehenga that consisted of several colours, from pink to purple. She was all smiles as the women applied Mehendi to her hands. In another picture, Niharika was spotted with her to-be-husband as they munched on some cotton candy. Take a look at Niharika Konidela's marriage ceremony pictures below.

