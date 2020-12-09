Niharika Konidela's Wedding: Naga Babu Gives A Sneak-peek Into '#NisChay' Haldi Ceremony

One of the much-talked-about weddings of this year, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are all set to tie the knot in a grand wedding today at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Post commencing certain pre-wedding rituals at home in Hyderabad, the Konidela family flew to Udaipur on Monday to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities of the '#NisChay' wedding in Udaipur.

After the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies, the couple's star-studded Haldi ceremony was held today in Udaipur ahead of their wedding and several pictures and videos from the ceremony have also surfaced on social media.

Father Naga Babu gives fans a sneak-peek into Niharika Konidela's Haldi ceremony

Earlier this morning, i.e. December 6, 2020, Niharika Konidela's father and Tollywood actor-producer Naga Babu gave fans a sneak-peek into the '#NisChay' Haldi ceremony. In the video shared by Naga Babu on his Instagram handle, the soon-to-be man and wife shelled out major couple goals as they twinned in traditional bright yellow outfits.

While daughter Niharika donned a bright yellow saree with a white embroidered blouse and opulent silver jewellery, her fiance rocked a solid yellow kurta which he paired with white pyjamas and a pair of classic black shades. Sharing a video to flaunt the yellow-coloured theme of the love birds' venue for the Haldi ceremony, Naga Babu wrote, "Painting the Skies of Udaipur Yellow... #haldiceremony #nischaywedding

#nischay (sic)".

Check out Naga Babu's Instagram post below:

Furthermore, a couple of photos from Niharika Konidela's Haldi have surfaced on social media. In one of the pictures that has been doing rounds on the internet, the couple is seen gazing into each other's eyes as their faces were covered with Haldi made by turmeric and sandal. In the next picture, Niharika is seen flashing her beaming smile at the camera from her Haldi ceremony.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Niharika Konidela's wedding with Chaitanya JV will take place at 7:15 p.m. according to their wedding card, which had recently gone viral on the internet. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a reception at 8 p.m. at Udaivilas Palace. Ardent fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for Niharika Konidela's marriage photos after a number of photos and videos from multiple ceremonies went viral across social media platforms.

