Niharika Konidela Receives Birthday Wishes From Husband, Ram Charan & Rana Daggubati

South Indian film actor Niharika Konidela celebrated her birthday on December 11 and the actor was flooded with numerous birthday wishes from her friends and family on social media. From Ram Charan to Rana Daggubatti, several celebrities from the South Indian film industry uploaded pictures to wish the actor. Niharika reposted the birthday wishes she got from celebrities on Instagram. The actor posted pictures with a response to the birthday wishes that she got. Take a look at it below:

Niharika Konidela's birthday wishes

Ram Charan posted a gorgeous picture with the actor on her birthday. Niharika, in response, wrote, "Love you anna!! Thank you!"

Rana Daggubati too posted a picture with Niharika on his Instagram stories. In response to the post, she wrote "thank you" with a heart emoticon on her Instagram story.

Nidhhi Agarwal too posted a picture with Niharika on her Instagram stories. In response to the post, she wrote, "thanks a ton Nidhhi!" with a smile emoticon on her Instagram story.

Sadhna Singh too posted a picture with Niharika on her Instagram stories. Niharika reposted the picture with her friends and wrote in response to the post, "thank you so much Sadnaa (sic)". Take a look at it below.

Chaitanya also wishes his wife a happy birthday

The actor recently got married to Chaitanya and the two have been uploading pictures of their wedding frequently. On the occasion of Niharika’s birthday, Chaitanya wrote a heartwarming note for her along with a picture. In the caption he wrote, “Happy Birthday Love May your birthday be as happy as you always make me. Shine on my sunflower” (sic). Check out the picture below:

Niharika gets a puppy on her birthday

Niharika recently uploaded a picture of the newest addition to her family. The actor seemingly received a golden retriever puppy on her birthday. She captioned the post as, "Welcome to my heart, Buzz".

Chaitanya too uploaded a picture of Niharika along with their new pup. He introduced the puppy as “Meet Buzz Jonnalagadda” in the pic where the puppy is laying down with its eyes closed next to Niharika.

