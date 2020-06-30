Nikhil Siddhartha & Sundeep Kishan Hail The TikTok Ban In India; Check Out Their Tweets

On June 29, the Government of India imposed a ban on the video-sharing application TikTok. Ever since then, a lot of celebs and fans are taking to social media to express their concerns over the ban on TikTok in India. One such celeb is Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha who took to his Twitter and posted a sarcastic comment on the ban of the app and how it should not have been imposed.

After his comment, another south Indian film actor Sundeep Kishan missed the sarcasm and replied to Nikhil's tweet by saying that the ban is necessary and a bold move by the government. Later, Nikhil also revealed how he was being sarcastic and he too supports the ban. Take a look at the tweets here.

Nikhil Siddhartha and Sundeep Kishan's Twitter conversation

Nikhil Siddhartha's tweet:

TIKTOK shudnt be banned... as long as they respect our country.. our life and DEMOCRACY

"Period" #tiktokbanindia — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 30, 2020

Sundeep Kishan's reply to Nikhil Siddhartha's tweet:

My instant reaction was the same mama but Banning these apps is a necessary Bold Move..

what the Chinese Government is upto is atrocious,We are at loss of Employment as we well but has to be viewed as collateral damage in the view of Narional Interest.. ✊🏽 — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) June 30, 2020

Nikhil Siddhartha's reply to Sundeep Kishan's retweet

Exactly my point mama... u shud read my tweet again and also the sarcasm in it 😇 lets push this hashtag 👇🏽#BanChineseProducts — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 30, 2020

Sundeep Kishan also expressed that the Chinese app has been making a lot of profits in India. He added that the ban on the app will be a loss for China. It was also reported that the app is valued at $75 billion company in January 2020 and was a top taxpayer for China. He also added that 'it feels like we Indians were paying them for attacking India'. He also mentioned that the app is nice but it does not have a lot of security & privacy features and due to this, they will be facing a loss.

On work front

Nikhil Siddhartha, who made his debut in 2007's Happy Days, has been seen in several movies over the years. He was last seen in the film Arjun Suravaram where he played the role of Arjun Lenin Suravaram, an investigative journalist. The film was loved by fans and was hit at the box office. He will next be seen in the film 18 Pages. This film will be directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and the story and the screenplay is written and by Sukumar Sukumar. The movie is in its pre-production stage.

