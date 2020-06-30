CarryMinati 'the Winner' On Twitter As India Bans TikTok, Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is most definitely expected to celebrate the government of India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps as announced in a statement on Monday. In a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the Home Ministry has banned apps including TikTok, WeChat, ShareIt, Club Factory among a total of 59. TikTok, the video making app, has been censured several times in the past for its content, and one of the controversies surrounding it was CarryMinati's roast of TikTok.

Earlier in May, a Tiktok user Amir Siddiqui posted a video in which he called out YouTubers and accused them of plagiarising TikTok content. In his video, Siddiqui not only compared both platforms but also said that the unity of the TikTok community is more than the YouTubers. This didn’t go well with CarryMinati and he roasted Amir in his YouTube video using cuss words. CarryMinati's post was later pulled down for violating YouTube's 'terms of service’ after Amir's fans complained of cyberbullying and harassment.

However, CarryMinati fans now have reasons to rejoice as the entire TikTok platform itself has been obliterated from Indian cyberspace. Ever since the Government's announcement late on Monday, Twitter is buzzing with some hilarious memes about how the YouTuber would react now that his rival medium is banned. Fans have been taking digs at TikTok as well as the infamous YouTube vs TikTok faceoff.

Have a look at some hilarious reactions:

Ye 2020 mein saala ek hi aadmi khush hai wo hai carryminati😂@CarryMinati — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) June 29, 2020

#TikTok and 59 other apps banned by the Govt.#carryminati be like pic.twitter.com/tDUrRmvy2u — Jaynam Shah (@jaynamshah) June 29, 2020

The ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

20 Indian Army soldiers including the Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place between India and China on the night of June 15 while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley at Ladakh. A massive outcry has broken among Indian citizens since then with stronger 'ban Chinese goods' sentiments and to make India more self-reliant. The move to ban Chinese apps is also a step in that direction and is reportedly also a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions.

