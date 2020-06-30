TikTokers Arpit Ranka And Charul Malik React To Ban On Chinese Apps In India

In a massive development, the Home Ministry on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps including the video-sharing app TikTok. Recently, popular creators of TikTok Charul Malik, Arpit Ranka among others reacted to this ban by sharing a video on the TikTok application. Charul Malik shared a video of her television where news about the Tiktok ban was flashing on the screen.

Addressing it as ‘sad news’, Charul Malik said that it is extremely disheartening, however, she chooses to abide by the rules of the Indian Government and fully support them regarding the same. She also asked her fans to follow her on other social media applications if they like her content. Charul Malik has 1 million followers on TikTok. Charul Malik is also popular on Instagram. She has a verified account with 237K followers.

Another popular face of TikTok, Indian creator Arpit Ranka also posted two videos regarding the TikTok ban. In his video, he is asking his fans to follow the Government’s decision as every individual should keep their nation before anything. Arpit Ranka also urged fans to follow him on other social media applications. Arpit Ranka has 1.4 M followers on TikTok. He also has a verified account of Instagram with 295K followers.

There are many popular creators of Tiktok who have expressed their feelings regarding the Tiktok ban. They have been posting videos to extend gratitude towards their fans for loving their content. Some content creators have also urged their fans to follow them on other social media applications if they like their content.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

In a big development, amid the on-going India-China border tensions, the Home Minister on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. According to the Centre, it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers that have locations outside India. The government banned the apps in order to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The banned applications include TikTok, Shein, Romwe, UC Browser among others.

