Nithya Menen Reveals She Wanted To Make Her Character Seem 'real' In Debut Show 'Breathe'

Nithya Menen, last seen in Mysskin's Psycho, will soon make her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. In a recent media interaction with an online portal, Nithya Menen talked about her character and how she prepared for the role. She said that she used to sit a few minutes in silence before every scene to analyse and get into the skin of her character. She added that the world of Breathe: Into The Shadows is gritty, dark and bizarre, so she had to put extra efforts to understand the character and make it seem real.

Nithya Menen plays the role of Abha Sabharwal, whose daughter is missing. Nithya Menen, who made her Bollywood debut with last year's Mission Mangal, talked about her experience working with Breathe: Into The Shadows cast and crew in the media interview. She said that she loved collaborating with the cast and crew of the series, most of whom, she has known for a long time. She added that it was a pleasure to work with friends- Amit Sadh and Mayank Sharma in the upcoming series.

Nithya Menen on overcoming the language barrier

Being a South Indian, learning Hindi would be a tough task for any other actor, but not for Nithya Menen, who believes language has never been a barrier for her. She exclaimed that since she is born and brought up in Bangalore, learning a new language was always easy for her. So, speaking Hindi in Breathe: Into The Shadows did not seem like a tough task for her, revealed Nithya Menen in the interview. It took around two-three days for Nithya to become comfortable with the diction, disclosed the Breathe: Into The Shadows actor in the interview.

Breathe: Into The Shadows, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Breathe: Into The Shadows is touted to be an emotional thriller, which is the sequel to Amazon Prime's popular series Breathe. The forthcoming series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. The makers of Breathe: Into The Shadows recently released the trailer of the series, amping the expectations of the audiences.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen, last seen in Psycho, is awaiting the release of her Malayalam movie Kolaambi. The film, starring Nithya Menen in the lead, marks her return to Mollywood after V. K. Prakash's Praana (2019). The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and will hit the marquee soon.

