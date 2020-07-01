'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Trailer Out; Fans Call It 'a Perfect Dark Thriller'

The much-anticipated trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe Into The Shadows was released earlier today. The trailer takes viewers down a dark, intense search by a father for his daughter. Breathe Into The Shadows is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020.

Fan reactions to Breathe Into The Shadows trailer

Several fans were excited to see Abhishek Bachchan attempt to tap into his dark side in the trailer of Breathe Into The Shadows. One fan wrote, “Just watched #BreatheIntoTheShadows trailer and it looks amazing. Thriller, suspense, Action, Emotion everything is at its peak...I really Can't wait to see this season...Congratulations to the entire cast and crew”.

Just watched #BreatheIntoTheShadows trailer and it looks amazing. Thriller , suspense, Action,Emotion everything is at its peak..I really Can't wait to see this season..Congratulations to the entire cast and crew...@TheAmitSadh https://t.co/MNa0l4FkWt — Krishna shukla (@krishna__shukla) July 1, 2020

One other fan wrote, “@juniorbachchan is such an underrated and an underutilised actor. What an amazing trailer of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. Hope with this, we will see more of Abhishek”.

@juniorbachchan is such an underrated and an under utilised actor. What an amazing trailer of #BreatheIntoTheShadows



Hope with this, we will see more of Abhishek...https://t.co/Su8kbs7lGY — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) July 1, 2020

Another fan further praised the makers of Breathe Into The Shadows. The fan wrote, “Superb! All The Best for #breatheintotheshadows. @TheAmitSadh @juniorbachchan and to the whole team”.

One fan praised the makers of Breathe Into The Shadows for its dark plot. The fan wrote, “This is Awesome! Looks intriguing and a perfect dark thriller...Can't wait for it. #Breathe2 #BreatheIntoTheShadows”.

This is Awesome ! Looks intriguing and a perfect dark thriller...Can't wait for it✌🏻#Breathe2 #BreatheIntoTheShadows https://t.co/Auf0Zj97J5 — Aayushi (@Aayushis1234) July 1, 2020

#BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer looked good its not continuation of the breathe season 1 only amit is reprising his role and a totally different story will definetly watch it#Breathe2 — aditi (@deepsaditi) July 1, 2020

Awesome storyline, can find similarities to season 1. Looking forward to season 2 already - fan#BreatheIntoTheShadows — Shariff (@Muhd_Shariff) July 1, 2020

The trailer of Breathe Into The Shadows starts with a father and mother, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen sticking posters across the city in a bid to find their missing daughter, Siya. As the trailer moves forward, one can see Abhishek Bachchan foray into a dark world. He is asked by a masked man to commit crimes if he wants his daughter back. The trailer shows several mind games being played with the characters as the story moves forward.

Take a look at the trailer of Breathe Into The Shadows:

Abhishek Bachchan will be making his digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the first season. The show has been co-written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed along with Mayank Sharma.

The first season of Breathe was released in 2018. Back then, the show starred R. Madhavan in the lead role. The first season of the psychological thriller traced the story of two ordinary men who are faced with several extraordinary circumstances in life.

