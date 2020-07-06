Nithya Menen Opens Up On Hiatus From Acting & How She Started Loving Cinema After Break

Nithya Menen, last seen in Mysskin's Psycho, recently delved deep into how she started loving cinema as a medium. Nithya Menen, in a media interview with an online portal, revealed that she took a hiatus from acting in 2015. During that phase, she did a lot of soul-searching and developed a passion for acting, said the OK Kanmani actor. She added that during the break, she realised that films were her spiritual path and also understood how cinema altered her life.

After her acting hiatus, Nithya Menen has been seen in a handful of films every year. She accredits that to the decision she took during her break. She reveals that during the downtime, she decided to be a part of good cinema. Nithya exclaimed that she does not want to be a star or do mediocre films.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Unveils First Look Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'; See Here

Nithya Menen on speculations of her pregnancy and marriage

Nithya Menen exclaimed that her absence from the silver screen (2015) gave way for rumours of her marriage. Many people speculated that she is pregnant due to her fluctuating weight, revealed Nithya Menon. However, nothing affected Nithya Menen, disclosed the actor in the media interview. She exclaimed that she was insensitive to perceptions and was happy in her own space.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Plays Father To Lost 'Siya' In 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Teaser; Watch

Nithya Menen hails Breathe: Into the Shadows as one of her best performances

Nithya Menen, who will be making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into the Shadows, termed her performance in the series as one of her best. Nithya Menen recalled an emotional scene that she has with Amit Sadh, and said it was emotionally-charging. She also exclaimed that her character in the digital series has a proper emotional graph.

Breathe: Into the Shadows stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Breathe: Into The Shadows is touted to be an emotional thriller, which is the sequel to Amazon Prime's popular series Breathe. The forthcoming series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. The makers of Breathe: Into The Shadows recently released the trailer of the series, amping the expectations of the audiences.

Also Read | 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Trailer Out; Fans Call It 'a Perfect Dark Thriller'

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Shares First Glimpse Of 'The Kidnapper' From 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

What's next for Nithya Menen?

On the work front, Nithya Menen is awaiting the release of her Malayalam movie Kolaambi. The film, starring Nithya Menen in the lead, marks her return to Mollywood after V. K. Prakash's Praana (2019). The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and will hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Nithya Menen has an untitled film with Dhanush in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.