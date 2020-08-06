Nithya Menen's Top 5 Favourites From Prime Video Include 'A Separation'; See Her Watchlist

On August 6, actor Nithya Menen shared the screenshot of Amazon Prime Video's watchlist, which featured her 5 favourite picks from the OTT platform. The list included four films and a web-series. Instagramming her story post, she wrote, "My favorites on @primevideoin". The watchlist of Nithya Menen has Malgudi Days, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 1, A Separation, Gravity, and The Hurt Locker.

Details of Nithya Menen's watchlist

Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days, a Kannada-language drama film, released in February. Filmmaker Kishore Moodbidri donned the director's hat. The film featured veteran actor Vijay Raghavendra and Greeshma Shridar in the lead.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 1

The American period comedy-drama web television series features Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel. She portrayed the character of a housewife in the late 1950s and early 1960s New York City, who pursued a career in stand-up comedy after discovering her interest in it. The first season of the series started streaming from March 2017.

A Separation

The 2011 release, A Separation, was an Iranian-drama flick. Interestingly, the film bagged an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012, becoming the first Iranian film to win the award. The Asghar Farhadi directorial featured Leila Hatami, Peyman Moaadi, Shahab Hosseini, Sareh Bayat, and Sarina Farhadi in the lead. The story focused on an Iranian middle-class couple who separated; and how their egoistical separation left their daughter disappointed and desperate.

Gravity

The 2013's science fiction thriller film was directed by Alfonso Cuarón. The film narrated the struggles of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as American astronauts, who attempt to return to Earth after they got stranded in space because of the mid-orbit destruction of their space shuttle. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience.

The Hurt Locker

The Hurt Locker is an American war-thriller flick, directed by Kathryn Bigelow. The 2008 release was critically acclaimed for Bigelow's directing, Renner's performance, writing, and action sequences. The multi-starrer film followed the story of an Iraq war explosive ordnance disposal team, who were targeted by insurgents, and showed their psychological reactions to the stress of combat.

