Nithya Menen's Roles As A Strong Female Lead Are Inspirational; Read More

South Indian film industry's star Nithya Menen has established herself as a versatile actor by playing different and intriguing characters in each film. Apart from being an actor, Nithya Menen is also a melodious singer. Nithya’s mother tongue is Malayalam but she is fluent in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi as well. Nithya Menen has played strong, independent characters in various of her films. The evolution of her craft is evident in how she has portrayed these characters.

Here are some of Nithya Menen’s films in which she has played strong, aspirational roles:

OK Kanmani

OK Kanmani is a Tamil-language movie belonging to the romantic genre. The film was released in 2015. Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan play the lead roles in OK Kanmani. The plot revolves around the characters played by Menen and Salman who fall in love but do not wish to get married.

Hence, they agree to a live-in relationship, where they rent a house in Mumbai. Nithya’s character, Tara, is decisive and strong-minded who knows exactly what she wants from life. This was one of Nithya Menen's films that were critically acclaimed as well. OK Kanmani was directed by Mani Ratnam. The film received a rating of 7.4 on IMDB.

Mission Mangal

Nithya Menen has acted in alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal. This is one movie of hers which was largely appreciated by audiences all over India. Mission Mangal was Nithya’s Bollywood debut movie. In this movie, she plays the character of a scientist, Varsha Gowda. Varsha’s contribution is essential in the success of India’s mission to send the country’s first satellite to Mars. The movie went on to become the nation’s pride. It was directed by Jagan Shakti. The film received a rating of 6.5 on IMDB.

Ustad Hotel

Released in 2012, Ustad Hotel is Malayalam language film, starring Nithya Menen, Dulquer Salmaan and Thilakan in lead roles. It was helmed by Anwar Rasheed. The chemistry between Menen and Salman is evidently comfortable as they are seen romancing each other. Shahana, played by Nithya Menen falls in love with Faizi, played by Dulquer Salmaan, who helps him run a restaurant. The film received a rating of 8.3 on IMDB.

180

Directed by Jayendra Panchapakesan, the movie 180 released in 2011. The movie was shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It stars Nithya Menen, Siddharth and Priya Anand in lead roles. Menen plays the role of a photojournalist in the movie who moves to America for the love of her life. 180 is a romantic drama that became quite popular among her fans. The soundtrack of 180 received many positive reviews as well. The film received a rating of 6 on IMDB.

Myna

Myna released in 2013. The film is a romantic-drama helmed by Nagasheka. It stared Chetan Kumar and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The film went on to received the Filmfare for the best Best Film – Kannada. Nithya Menen plays the character of a physically challenged girl in the film. Myna’s box office collection amounted to be 12 crores and it even ran in some theatres in Karnataka for 100 days. The film received a rating of 6.9 on IMDB.

OTT debut

Nithya Menen made her digital debut with the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring alongside Abishek Bacchan, the series is a thriller which has been loved by the audience very much. In an interview to OutlookIndia.com, Menen has said that her character in the web series has many layers around it and that it isn’t a one-dimensional character.

Promo image courtesy- @nithyamenen Instagram

