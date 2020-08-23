Lesser-known Facts about 'OK Kanmani' Star Nithya Menen; Read On

Nithya Menen has been in the South film industry for about 10 years now. She made her debut in a Malayalam movie titled Angel John and since then, Nithya has done many films in various languages. Some of her best works are Mission Mangal, Ustad Hotel, Mersal and Ala Modalaindi. Nithya has also won several awards for her work in the film industry. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.

Lesser-known facts about Nithya Menen

Started her careers as a child actor

She made her debut as an actor in a film titled The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. In this film, she was seen in the role of Tabu's younger sister. Apart from this, she was also seen in the Bollywood film Choti Maa that released in the year 2001.

Has a journalism degree

Despite being a child actor in she was not interested in pursuing acting as a career. She completed her education with a degree in Journalism. Later, she tried her hands at direction. However, she was destined to become an actor.

Has worked in over 50 films

In the last 10 years, Nithya has been a part of 50 films. This includes the film she has done and the film which are under production stage. Apart from films, she recently also made a digital debut.

She knows several languages

Nithya can speak several languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She learnt Telugu just so she could voice her own films.

Talented singer

She has done playback singing for over 20 songs for her films. She has given her mesmerising voice to sing Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. It was reported by Cinema Express that she has made songs during the lockdown.

A song in EVERY LANGUAGE I can speak! 😄🎉🎉 specially made for you guys because so many of you asked me to post more videos of me singing.. songs from me to you in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English ☺️ watch Full interview on Youtube https://t.co/kcTDooHM2b pic.twitter.com/drtlyJ9jb5 — Nithya Menen (@MenenNithya) October 26, 2019

On the work front

Nithya Menen was last seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows. This TV series premiered on Amazon Prime video on July 10, 2020, and has been getting a lot of attention. This series features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles along with Nithya. This series is based on a man whose daughter is kidnapped by a psychopath. Directed by Mayank Sharma Breathe: Into the Shadows has a 7.7-star rating on IMDb.

Now, she will be seen in movies like Ommomme, Ravi Varma, Aaram Thirukalpana, and Appaavin Meesai. In the film Appaavin Meesai, she will be seen in a lead role along with Nassar, Cheran, Pasupathy and Salim Kumar. The story of this film is written by Rohini who also is the director of the film.

